UPDATE 1-PBF Energy plans to increase fuel exports to reduce renewable fuel costs

By Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc plans to increase product exports in the upcoming months to help reduce its exposure to the rising costs of meeting U.S. renewable fuel standards, its chief executive officer said during an earnings call on Friday.

PBF Energy said it spent $252 million to meet the renewable fuel standards during the first nine months of the year, more than the $171.6 million spent all of last year.

Under the standards, U.S. refiners or importers must blend biofuels like ethanol into their fuel pool or purchase renewable fuel credits, known as RINs, which have dramatically risen in price this year.

"It's not something we typically do, but we have to explore these options to avoid RINs costs," CEO Tom Nimbley said.

Exports are not subjects to U.S. fuel standards, and Nimbley said they exported 30,000 barrels per day of products in the third quarter, all from its refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana.

The company has also delayed smaller capital projects across its refineries due to weak margins and higher renewable fuel costs, Nimbley said. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)