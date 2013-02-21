FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PBF Energy expects crude-by-rail to be long-term trend
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

PBF Energy expects crude-by-rail to be long-term trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc expects crude-by-rail to be a “very, very long term trend,” particularly movement of heavy Canadian crude. Chairman Tom O‘Malley told analysts on Thursday.

“That is something that is, you know, around for the next decade,” O‘Malley said.

The company, which runs three U.S. refineries - two on the East Coast and one in Ohio - also is positioning itself to discharge crude and condensate produced in Ohio’s Utica shale oil play, via rail and truck when the output becomes available, Chief Executive Tom Nimbley said.

Some analysts have questioned growing investments in crude by rail, as numerous pipeline projects seek to move inland U.S. and Canadian crude production to refining markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.