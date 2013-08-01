FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PBF Energy says can't absorb rising RIN costs, consumers to pay
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

PBF Energy says can't absorb rising RIN costs, consumers to pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner PBF Energy’s costs of ethanol credits, or RINs, more than doubled in the second quarter and consumers are starting to see those costs at the pump because the industry cannot absorb them, Chairman Tom O‘Malley told analysts on Thursday.

“Today these cost are so extreme that we can‘t, and I believe no other independent can, absorb them,” O‘Malley said. “The consumer will pay for this program.”

The company spent $69 million on those credits in the first half of the year, $37 million of that in the second quarter.

O‘Malley also said the company will run more imported crude versus inland U.S. crude if more economical as U.S. crude discounts to London’s Brent have sharply narrowed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.