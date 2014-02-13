FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Refiner PBF says will soon only use safer railcars to move crude
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Refiner PBF says will soon only use safer railcars to move crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Refiner PBF Energy will only use safer railcars to move Bakken crude oil starting on April 1, Chairman Tom O‘Malley said on Thursday, as the industry faces pressure to rely on newer cars that can better withstand crashes.

“While we are expanding our rail operations we are doing so with a keen focus on safety,” he told investors on a quarterly results call.

A spate of fiery crashes involving trains carrying crude oil has put pressure on producers, railroads and refiners to redouble safety procedures.

A Norfolk Southern Corp train carrying crude oil derailed in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.