Refiner PBF sees Q1 turnaround at Paulsboro, Q4 work at Toledo

HOUSTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Refiner PBF Energy Inc. expects to carry out turnarounds in the first quarter at its Paulsboro, New Jersey plant and in the fourth quarter at its Toledo, Ohio facility. The company operates three refineries and in January production at its 182,000 barrel per day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware refinery was halted by extreme cold weather. "At the end of the first quarter we are going to do a great-unit-and-move-block turnaround at Paulsboro which it lost about three weeks," company officials said. The Paulsboro refinery has crude oil refining capacity of 160,000 bpd. "In the fourth quarter we're currently scheduled to perform Toledo's five-year turnaround which is essentially a full planned outage lasting approximately 40 days," the company said. The Toledo refinery has capacity of 160,000 bpd.