WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Polish builder PBG voted on Tuesday to approved plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 1.2 billion zlotys ($385.1 million).

Earlier, PBG’s shareholders agreed to drop a vote on a proposed rights issue that could have doubled its share capital. ($1 = 3.1162 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)