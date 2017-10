WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Polish builder PBG expects to complete a planned 1.2 billion zlotys ($385.1 million) convertible bond issue and sales of non-core assets by mid-2013, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Jerzy Wisniewski, also PBG’s top shareholder with a 42-percent stake, said he wanted to maintain at least a 25 percent holding. ($1 = 3.1162 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)