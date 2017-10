WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s troubled builder PBG reached a debt restructuring deal with its lenders which will include a bridge loan worth at least 200 million zlotys ($59.6 million), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

PBG shares, which shed two-thirds of their value this year, jumped as much as 7 percent after the announcement and traded 4.2 percent higher by 1216 GMT. ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)