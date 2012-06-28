Troubled PBG says CEO, CFO resign from posts

WARSAW, June 28 (Reuters) - Chief executive Jerzy Wisniewski and his deputy and financial chief Przemyslaw Szkudlarczyk resigned from their posts at the troubled Polish builder PBG , the company said on Thursday.

Debt-laden PBG was granted bankruptcy protection by a Polish court earlier this month, handing it time to recover from soured contracts for the Euro 2012 soccer championships.

The group said two of its supervisory board members - Piotr Bien and Andreas Madej also handed in their resignations with none of the four giving reasons for their move. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)