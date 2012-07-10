FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says could offer limited support for builders
July 10, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

Poland says could offer limited support for builders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 10 (Reuters) - Public support for troubled Polish builders PBG and Polimex-Mostostal could only be limited to buying their subsidiaries, a deputy economy minister said on Tuesday.

“If there is aid, then only through buying subsidiaries. Works are at an early stage,” Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told reporters.

PBG and Polimex are among a number of Polish builders who face financial troubles after they outbid each other to land contracts to build roads and motorways ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship Poland co-hosted with Ukraine. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)

