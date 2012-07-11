FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland could buy bonds of troubled builders-Deputy PM
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012

Poland could buy bonds of troubled builders-Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 11 (Reuters) - Poland could support the country’s troubled construction companies by purchasing their new bonds through the state-agency ARP, Deputy Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak said on Wednesday, adding decisions should be taken in the coming weeks.

Pawlak also told the TVN CNBC broadcaster that the builder PBG, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, would require around 500 million zlotys ($146.35 million) to regain liquidity.

Any public support for builders would require the approval of the treasury ministry and the finance ministries, which are not controlled by Pawlak. ($1 = 3.4165 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

