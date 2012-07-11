FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland mulls supporting PBG with cash or asset buy
July 11, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

Poland mulls supporting PBG with cash or asset buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 11 (Reuters) - Poland mulls supporting the troubled builder PBG with 385 million zlotys ($112.69 million) in cash or may opt to buy some of the company’s subsidiaries, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

“We will either decide to grant state support (to PBG) worth 385 million zlotys, which requires the approval of the European Commission and that will take a few months. The other option is that ARP (state-agency) takes over some subsidiaries of PBG,” Budzanowski told reporters.

PBG and another major Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal are facing financial woes after a bidding war for contracts to build roads and motorways ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship Poland co-hosted with Ukraine. ($1 = 3.4165 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Karolina Slowikowska)

