China c.bank says to "fine-tune" policy this year
March 12, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 6 years

China c.bank says to "fine-tune" policy this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - Management of the yuan and reserve requirement ratios for banks will shape China’s monetary policy this year and Beijing will “fine-tune” policy at the appropriate time, the central bank said on Monday.

Beijing would also push for reforms to further liberalise its interest rate market, the central bank said in a statement issued before its annual press conference scheduled at 0200 GMT. Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan and Deputy Governor Yi Gang will be taking questions from reporters. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Chris Lewis)

