(Corrects name of Board to Supervisory from Management)

Sept 8 (Reuters) -

PC Guard SA :

* Says new Chairman of Supervisory Board is Tomasz Panczyk as choosen by General Shareholders Meeting on Sept. 8, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

