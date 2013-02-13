FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US audit watchdog says may take action against Chinese auditors
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

US audit watchdog says may take action against Chinese auditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. audit watchdog said on Wednesday his organization may need to resort to enforcement actions against auditors based in China if they fail to hand over documents to U.S. regulators.

Jim Doty, head of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that enforcement “will be an increasing priority” if the SEC and PCAOB cannot end an impasse with Chinese regulators over access to audit work.

The SEC and PCAOB have both been seeking audit documents amid a rash of accounting scandals at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. The SEC’s enforcement lawyers have filed civil lawsuits in an effort to force the China-based auditors to hand over the files. Meanwhile, the PCAOB is involved in talks with China to strike an arrangement for a cross-border inspections program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.