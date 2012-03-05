Pacific Century stock jumps on share buyback

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Shares in property developer Pacific Century Premium Developments leaped 30 percent when they resumed trading after a five-week break on Monday, as the company announced a HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) share buy-back plan.

PCPD, run by executive chairman Richard Li Tzar-kai, plans to buy back 926 million shares, or 38 percent of the company’s stock, at HK$1.85 each, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The purchase price represents a premium of 31 percent over the company’s price before its shares were suspended at the end of January, but a discount of 38 percent to its net asset value at the end of last year.

Hong Kong property developers have been trading at sizeable discounts to their net asset values, with the sector beaten down by the prospect of sluggish residential sales.

Phone company PCCW, which controls 62 percent of PCPD’s shares, said it does not plan to delist or privatize the developer.

PCPD said it intends to issue bonus shares in the company to ensure the proportion of shares in public circulation remains at 25 percent, as required by the Hong Kong stock exchange, with shareholders receiving up to four bonus shares for each share they own. The move requires approval by the board.

Anglo Chinese Corporate Finance is the financial adviser on the share buyback, with Rothschild advising the board and independent shareholders.