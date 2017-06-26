WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the
state of Colorado on Monday sued PDC Energy Inc on
Monday, claiming the company violated the federal Clean Air Act
by allowing unlawful emissions from storage tanks.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Colorado by the
Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and the
state, seeks civil penalties as well as a court order barring
the damaging release of so-called volatile organic compounds.
Representatives for PDC Energy, an independent oil and gas
exploration and production company, could not be reached
immediately for comment on the litigation.
"Violating emissions standards endangers public health and
can give violators an unfair advantage in the marketplace,"
Jeffrey Wood, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice
Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in
a written statement.
"The United States will pursue all appropriate remedies
against entities that violate our nation’s clean air laws,” Wood
said.
According to the complaint, PDC has repeatedly violated
clean air regulations intended to address the release of
volatile organic compounds at 86 storage tanks it owns or
operates in Colorado.