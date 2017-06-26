WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the
state of Colorado sued PDC Energy Inc on Monday,
claiming the company violated the federal Clean Air Act by
allowing unlawful emissions from storage tanks.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Colorado by the
Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and the
state, seeks civil penalties and a court order barring the
damaging release of so-called volatile organic compounds.
"Violating emissions standards endangers public health and
can give violators an unfair advantage in the marketplace,"
Jeffrey Wood, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice
Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in
a written statement.
"The United States will pursue all appropriate remedies
against entities that violate our nation’s clean air laws,” Wood
said.
A spokeswoman for PDC Energy said in a statement that the
company had been engaged for more than a year in "good-faith
discussions" with state and federal agencies over emissions.
"Prior to and throughout our negotiations, PDC Energy has
worked diligently to address the concerns raised by the DOJ and
EPA. That work is ongoing," said the spokeswoman, Courtney
Loper. "Though PDC Energy is disappointed with the filing, the
company remains optimistic in its ability to resolve this
dispute without protracted litigation."
According to the complaint, PDC has repeatedly violated
clean air regulations intended to address the release of
volatile organic compounds at 86 storage tanks it owns or
operates in Colorado.