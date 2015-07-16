FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil homebuilder PDG names new chief executive, CFO
July 16, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil homebuilder PDG names new chief executive, CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA named Márcio Tabatchnik Trigueiro as its new chief executive officer on Thursday, replacing Carlos Augusto Leone Piani.

PDG also named Maurício Fernandes Teixeira as chief financial officer in place of Rafael Rodrigues do Espirito Santo, who will stay with the company as head of investor relations, according to a securities filing.

The change in leadership will become effective on Aug. 17, the filing said, adding that Piani would remain a member of the company’s board.

PDG reported its fourth straight quarterly loss in May as it struggled with high levels of sales cancellations and weakening profit margins in an increasingly challenging economic environment.

