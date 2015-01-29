Sales slow sharply for Brazil builder PDG in fourth quarter

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA reported a sharp slowdown in sales and new project launches in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to preliminary operational results released on Thursday.

PDG’s gross sales totaled 624 million reais ($240 million) in the quarter, down from 1.437 billion reais a year earlier.

The company started 491 million reais worth of new projects, compared with 946 million reais a year earlier.

PDG is working its way back from an expansion program that left it with unprofitable projects, big quarterly losses and a heavy debt load. Like many of its competitors, the company is now looking to streamline and focus on inventories as it faces an uncertain economic environment in Brazil.