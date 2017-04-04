FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Brazil's Caixa CEO Occhi sees no systemic risk in real estate
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Caixa CEO Occhi sees no systemic risk in real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.

Occhi said Caixa, Brazil's largest real estate lender, is renegotiating loans within the court reorganizations of PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações and Viver Incorporadora e Construtora SA. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

