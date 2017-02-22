FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Brazil builder PDG seeks protection from creditors -filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 6 months ago

Brazil builder PDG seeks protection from creditors -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA and subsidiaries will seek protection from creditors on Wednesday by filing to restructure its debts in a Sao Paulo court, according to a securities filing.

PDG said its efforts to restructure bank debts last year had not had the desired effect, as the group suffered from weak demand, growing sales cancellations, stalled construction projects and a number of lawsuits from clients and contractors. During the in-court restructuring, PDG said it would do its best to keep up commercial and operation activities and follow through on commitments to clients. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.