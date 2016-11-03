FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Brazil's PDG Realty considers creditor protection, sources say
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 3, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's PDG Realty considers creditor protection, sources say

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - PDG Realty Empreendimentos e Participações SA is considering filing for bankruptcy protection if banks refuse to pump fresh cash into the debt-laden Brazilian homebuilder or refinance maturing obligations, a person directly involved in the process said on Thursday.

The potential alternative comes after PDG Realty announced in a securities filing that Chief Executive Officer Márcio Trigueiro and Chairman Gilberto Sayão relinquished their posts.

PDG Realty has hired local restructuring firm RK Partners Assessoria Financeira e Gestão de Recursos Ltda as adviser for a fresh debt restructuring effort, the filing added.

Once the country's largest homebuilder by revenue, Rio de Janeiro-based PDG Realty had previously hired investment bank Rothschild & Co and law firms E Munhoz Advogados and Machado Meyer to help restructure debts totaling about 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion), said the person. ($1 = 3.2475 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bauzter and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.