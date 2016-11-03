Brazil's PDG Realty considers creditor protection, sources say

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - PDG Realty Empreendimentos e Participações SA is considering filing for bankruptcy protection if banks refuse to pump fresh cash into the debt-laden Brazilian homebuilder or refinance maturing obligations, a person directly involved in the process said on Thursday.

The potential alternative comes after PDG Realty announced in a securities filing that Chief Executive Officer Márcio Trigueiro and Chairman Gilberto Sayão relinquished their posts.

PDG Realty has hired local restructuring firm RK Partners Assessoria Financeira e Gestão de Recursos Ltda as adviser for a fresh debt restructuring effort, the filing added.

Once the country's largest homebuilder by revenue, Rio de Janeiro-based PDG Realty had previously hired investment bank Rothschild & Co and law firms E Munhoz Advogados and Machado Meyer to help restructure debts totaling about 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion), said the person. ($1 = 3.2475 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bauzter and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)