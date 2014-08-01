FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil builder PDG posts a Q2 net loss of $59 mln
August 1, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil builder PDG posts a Q2 net loss of $59 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA reported a second-quarter net loss of 135.3 million reais ($59.4 million), larger than the 104.9 million reais loss posted a year earlier, according to a Thursday securities filing.

Five analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast a second-quarter net loss ranging from 10 million to 42 million reais. Two analysts had expected a profit of about 4 million reais.

Brazil’s high inflation and rising interest rates have hurt consumer confidence, leading to more canceled contracts as PDG tries to speed up new construction amid a tricky turnaround.

Sales cancellations worth 275 million reais and a 1.2 percent drop in new project launches contributed to a 19 percent decline in net revenue to 926 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 72 percent to 123.3 million reais, below an average forecast of 167 million reais.

$1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Ken Wills

