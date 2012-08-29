CEO of Brazil homebuilder PDG to leave after more losses -report

* Veja magazine says new exec comes from private equity firm

* Founding CEO acknowledges loss of credibility

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - PDG Realty, Brazil’s biggest homebuilder, has hired a new chief executive after posting its second loss in three quarters, according to report on the website of newsmagazine Veja posted on Tuesday.

The magazine reported, without saying how it obtained the information, that Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky, who has led the company since its founding, would be replaced on Friday by Carlos Piani, from private equity firm Vinci Partners.

A PDG spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Vinci Partners has committed to providing up to 81 percent of an 800 million reais ($392 million) capital increase that it proposed in May, which could give the firm as much as a 21 percent stake in the homebuilder in four years.

The need for new capital comes as PDG struggles with cost overruns and project delays, hurting earnings and dimming hopes of trimming debt this year. The company has lost half of its market value over the past 12 months.

“Unfortunately our day-to-day problems have made us lose credibility,” Grabowsky acknowledged on a conference call following a second-quarter loss of 450 million reais.

The executive has openly discussed his departure from the company since April, when Reuters reported that he could step down in the face of rocky financial results.