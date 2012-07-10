UPDATE 2-Brazil builder PDG slashes starts forecast by half

* PDG cuts outlook after slowest qtr for launches since 2007

* PDG shares drop 10 pct on Tuesday, down 47 pct in 2012

* Cyrela behind forecasts, Gafisa in line after cutback

* Fitch sees more cost overruns for struggling sector

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian developer PDG Realty slashed its forecast for housing starts in 2012 after its slowest quarter for new construction in nearly five years.

The move, announced in a securities filing on Tuesday, is a retreat by Brazil’s biggest homebuilder, which is now compelled to shrink operations after years of poorly controlled growth that hurt profitability.

PDG cut the value of its new projects this year by half, forecasting starts valued at between 4 billion reais ($1.97 billion) and 5 billion reais, according to the filing.

The new projection compares with an April forecast of between 8 billion and 9 billion. A previous outlook by PDG for 2012 had been as high as 11 billion reais.

PDG shares fell 10 percent on Tuesday to 3.04 reais, having lost 47 percent so far this year.

“The company needs to regain the market’s trust and that could prove to be a lengthy process,” Deutsche Bank analyst Esteban Polidura wrote in a Monday note, anticipating the company would fall short of its earlier launch forecasts. He cut his recommendation on PDG shares from “Buy” to “Hold”.

The homebuilder now aims to launch fewer developments than in 2010, when it acquired rival Agre. The acquisition, which tripled operations in two years and made it Brazil’s biggest builder, came as a soaring economy and a ballooning middle class led builders to expand aggressively.

But the boom in mergers, acquisitions, and outsourced building contracts led to steep cost increases. Now, as Brazil’s economy slows, many are forced to scale back.

Brazil’s economy, which grew by 7.5% as recently as 2010, sputtered last year and in recent quarters has come to a near halt. The sovereign debt crisis in Europe, slowing demand for commodity exports, and uncertainty in China and other big emerging markets has slowed investment in Brazil and has recently begun to erode consumer confidence.

MORE TROUBLE AHEAD

Fitch Ratings warned investors in a note on Tuesday that it expects Brazilian homebuilders to book more cost overruns as projects enter the final phase of construction over budget.

Fernanda Rezende, a director of Fitch’s Latin America group, said in the note that recent cutbacks in growth plans could make builders more creditworthy, given that “recent strong growth would not be sustainable in the medium to long term.”

PDG’s new project launches in the second quarter fell 80 percent from a year earlier, representing a total of 404 million reais, the slowest quarter since the third quarter of 2007.

PDG said in the minutes of a Tuesday board meeting that weakening demand would require the company to scale back on new developments and focus on selling existing inventories instead.

With fewer new projects to offer in the second quarter, sales slipped 32 percent to 1.24 billion reais. The builder’s sales compared to supply, a gauge of demand known as sales velocity, slipped to 23 percent -- its lowest in three years -- compared to 29 percent a year earlier.

PDG’s nearest rival, Cyrela Brazil Realty, may be the next to cut its 2012 outlook, according to Credit Suisse analyst Guilherme Rocha. Cyrela’s contracted sales in the first half came to just 37 percent of its annual forecast, the company reported late on Friday.

“We believe that not only the company is at risk of not meeting their sales guidance for 2012, but also our financial expectation for the quarter could be at risk,” Rocha told clients in a Sunday note.

Cyrela shares fell 4.2 percent on Tuesday, following a market holiday on Monday.

For rivals such as Gafisa, whose shares have already suffered the brunt of a 945 million reais net loss last year, a quarter of operations without negative surprises was enough to bolster the price of shares.

Gafisa’s launches in the second quarter fell 60 percent from a year earlier, in line with a prior downward revision of its annual forecast. Gafisa shares rose 1.2 percent on Tuesday.