Brazil builder PDG posts $11 million net loss
April 4, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 6 years ago

Brazil builder PDG posts $11 million net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - PDG Realty, Brazil’s biggest homebuilder, posted a net loss of 20 million reais ($11 million) for the fourth quarter, down unexpectedly from a profit of 203 million reais a year earlier, according to preliminary results released on Wednesday.

The builder’s unaudited results missed expectations of a 219 million reais profit in a Reuters survey of six analysts.

PDG also lowered its estimate for new project launches this year to between 8 billion reais and 9 billion reais, from earlier expectations of 9 billion reais to 11 billion reais.

$1 = 1.82 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

