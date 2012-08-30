Brazil builder PDG gets new CEO after capital injection

* Carlos Piani of Vinci Partners replaces founding CEO

* Vinci provided 60 pct of $388 mln capital increase

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s PDG Realty has appointed a new chief executive, tapping Carlos Piani, a manager from Vinci Partners -- the private equity firm that provided fresh capital to the struggling home builder.

He replaces founding CEO Zeca Grabowsky who resigned after PDG posted its second loss in three quarters, struggling with cost overruns and project delays that have dimmed hopes of trimming debt this year.

The company has lost half of its market value over the past 12 months.

Vinci provided 60.73 percent of a 796 million reais ($388 million) capital increase.

Grabowsky had openly discussed his departure from the company since April, when Reuters reported that he could step down in the face of rocky financial results. ($1 = 2.05 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol and Brad Haynes; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)