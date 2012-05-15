UPDATE 2-Brazil builder PDG sees expenses down, growth flat

* No.1 homebuilder sees new launches down in 2012, flat 2013

* CEO Grabowsky says focused on cutting costs at this size

* Grabowsky says new CEO to bring new strategy, efficiency

* Net income down 86 percent in Q1 yr/yr, missing forecasts

* Stock down 10 percent, 3-year low; reflects industry woes

By Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty has finished the rapid expansion that made it the country’s biggest and is now cutting expenses to improve profitability at its current size, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky’s outlook came after the company lost a quarter of its market value in four days on the departure of a senior executive and disappointing earnings, suffering the impact of two years of poorly controlled growth.

The builder posted a worse-than-expected 86 percent drop in quarterly profit late on Monday as runaway costs and project delays weighed on profitability and dampened expectations of generating cash from operations this year.

PDG now aims to begin construction of fewer new units this year than last, Grabowsky told analysts on a conference call to discuss results. New project launches in 2013 should be in line with this year’s outlook, between 8 billion reais ($4 billion) and 9 billion reais. That guidance is down from earlier launch forecasts as aggressive as 11 billion reais for 2012.

The tamer outlook follows two years of galloping growth in which PDG tripled the value of its launches to 9 billion reais in 2011 through mergers and outsourced construction, which contributed to delays and runaways costs now hampering earnings.

PDG shares fell 10 percent on Tuesday to 3.67 reais, a three-year low, and accumulating a 50 percent drop over the past twelve months.

With PDG and rivals struggling to turn a profit despite a well-documented housing shortage and soaring home prices, investors are asking whether results reflect a bad batch of projects or an underlying failure to execute.

LESS OUTSOURCING

Grabowsky said the worst cost overruns are already past, as outsourced construction, launched mainly between 2007 and 2009, diminishes to a third of total deliveries by the end of 2012.

“This quarter was the worst mix, with 50 percent of revenue coming from those older projects. And that mix is improving from quarter to quarter, improving gross margins,” he said.

PDG expected to be clear of those lower-margin projects last year, but their delivery has dragged into 2012, weighing on earlier cash flow estimates.

“Given the delays, our expectations for positive cash generation this year are diminishing, but we still expect it to be positive around 200 million reais,” Grabowsky said.

To that end, PDG is cutting back general and administrative expenses, which jumped 20 percent from a year earlier to 115 million reais in the first quarter. Grabowsky said the aim was to bring those expenses down to 90 million reais per quarter in the second half and even lower next year.

NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE

As PDG’s focus shifts from growing into a market leader to achieving more consistent results, Grabowsky reaffirmed that he is discussing with the board of directors the best time to hand off his duties to a new CEO.

“We’re beginning the conversations with the board. There is no deadline. The decision to stay for now could be for six months or it could be for more time if we come to the decision it’s best to stay on past 2012,” he said.

Grabowsky said last month he was putting off a leadership transition given the difficult moment for PDG’s operations.

As for possible candidates, Grabowsky said he understood the board to be looking for an executive from outside the company to take the reins for the next five years or more.

“The idea would be a new cycle in terms of strategy,” he said. “The person needs to have a different profile, more focused on the operational side to continue the process of seeking efficiency, which we have begun.”

EARNINGS DISAPPOINTMENTS

PDG posted net income of 32.5 million reais in the first quarter, according to a securities filing, falling far short of analysts’ average estimate of a 159 million reais, according to a Reuters poll.

Late on Friday the company said chief financial officer João Ferreira would run investor relations after Michel Wurman’s departure, piling onto a 10 percent drop PDG’s stock on Monday as investor concerns built ahead of earnings.

Last month the builder posted an unexpected fourth-quarter loss due to budget revisions reflecting runaway costs. The overruns were focused in units that had outsourced construction to accelerate growth in new regions.

First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 38 percent from a year earlier to 221.6 million reais, missing a forecast of 324 million reais.