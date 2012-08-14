UPDATE 1-Brazil builder PDG posts $222 mln loss as runaway costs return

* Budget overruns cause loss for second time in three qtrs

* Builder puts off 25 pct of 2012 deliveries for next year

* PDG sees weakest sales in years after halving launches (Adds details of results)

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty posted a net loss for the second time in three quarters on Monday, revising budgets again as cost overruns and construction delays hammered the country’s biggest builder.

PDG booked a second-quarter loss of 450 million reais ($222 million), compared to a profit of 32 million reais a year earlier, missing forecasts for a profit of 85 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Several analysts had warned of more unforeseen cost overruns at PDG, which has been forced to reduce building starts after years of poorly controlled expansion that hurt profitability.

With demand cooling and fewer new units for sale, PDG saw revenue drop 38 percent from a year earlier. PDG’s sales over supply, a gauge of demand known as sales speed, fell to 23 percent, the weakest since the fallout from the global financial crisis at the start of 2009.

Still, the builder said it would have managed a slim profit in the second quarter were it not for cost overruns that exceeded budgets by 478 million reais.

The latest budget revision, following a similar adjustment just six months ago, reflected the runaway cost of labor and building materials at a third of construcion sites, more than half of which resulted from outsourced construction.

PDG also said building delays would push back delivery of nearly a quarter of the units originally scheduled to be finished this year.

The builder said it now plans to deliver between 28,000 and 30,000 units in 2012, down from a forecast for 38,000 units at the start of the year. PDG delivered just over 10,000 units in the first half.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell to a negative 259 million reais, adjusted for stock options, missing an average estimate of a positive 236 million reais. ($1 = 2.0280 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Eric Meijer)