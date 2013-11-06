Brazil builder PDG posts larger-than-expected 3rd-qtr loss

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - PDG Realty SA, one of Brazil’s biggest homebuilders, posted a larger-than-expected quarterly net loss on Tuesday as sales cancellations continued to weigh on its bottom line.

PDG lost 111.3 million reais ($48.6 million) in the third quarter, compared with a 27 million reais profit in the same period last year, according to a securities filing.

Six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters predicted an average loss of 65.8 million reais in the quarter, while one analyst forecast a profit of 33.5 million reais.

Sales cancellations spiked, rising to 537 million reais from 373 million in the previous three months.

“Cancellations remained high during the period, due to the continued proactive process of identifying and terminating sales to customers whose profile does not qualify for the mortgage portfolio of our partner banks,” PDG said in its earnings release.

Like many of its rivals, PDG has struggled with cancellations in recent quarters as potential homebuyers struggle with higher indebtedness and weaker personal finances.

Hit by runaway construction costs after an ambitious expansion plan that tripled the size of its operations in three years, PDG has sharply scaled back new launches and stepped up deliveries in an effort to generate cash and pay down debt.

Launches fell to 281 units in the third quarter, down from 885 units in the second quarter.

The company announced it would cancel 19 projects which it had not yet broken ground on as part of its effort to cut back on riskier developments.

Net sales fell to 276 million reais from 480 million in the previous quarter.

Net debt rose, however, to 149 percent of shareholder equity from 140 percent in the previous three months, leaving PDG among the most indebted of Brazil’s major homebuilders.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit, fell 75 percent from a year earlier to 57.3 million reais.