FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil builder PDG sees launches, cash generation up in 2014
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil builder PDG sees launches, cash generation up in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - PDG Realty SA, one of Brazil’s biggest homebuilders, said project launches should continue to rise in 2014, with the company turning the cash burn of recent quarters into cash generation by the second half of the year.

Speaking to analysts on a Friday conference call to discuss fourth quarter results, Chief Executive Carlos Piani said the company continues to expect stronger growth ahead despite macroeconomic headwinds.

PDG posted a quarterly net profit of 19 million reais ($7.95 million) on Thursday, driven by stronger apartment sales and the sale of an office project.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.