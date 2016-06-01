LPC-Oman's PDO says raising approx. US$3.4bn loan

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has confirmed it is in the market for a US$3.4bn loan with HSBC acting as the sole international financial adviser.

"The company is in the process of raising an internationally syndicated loan to fund its operations in response to the current low oil price environment, on behalf of the government," PDO said in an emailed statement.

The five-year pre-export finance facility was initially launched with 10 international banks but due to strong interest, the borrower is now considering extending the syndicate. To that end, a general syndication bank presentation was held in London on May 27, which attracted a large number of international banks, PDO said.

According to one banker close to the deal, over twenty banks have been approached in general syndication, and PDO -- which is majority owned by Oman but with stakes held by Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Partex Oil and Gas -- is expected to be able to raise a further US$1bn.

PDO is working closely with the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Oil and Gas, the statement said.

The financing follows a US$1bn five-year loan for the Sultanate of Oman that closed in January, but only after a protracted syndication. That deal faced difficulty after Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's sovereign debt to BBB+ during syndication in November, which led to pricing on the loan being flexed upwards from 110bp over Libor to 120bp over Libor.

With that in mind, lenders wanted the extra security offered by the pre-export financing structure on PDO's new deal, rather than pure Omani sovereign risk, bankers said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)