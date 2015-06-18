FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chalmette refinery sale part of bid to shed 'non-strategic' assets -PDVSA
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Chalmette refinery sale part of bid to shed 'non-strategic' assets -PDVSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, June 18 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s PDVSA confirmed on Thursday the sale of its 50 percent share in the Chalmette refinery in Louisiana to PBF Energy, saying the deal was part of its policy to shed non-strategic assets.

“The decision to sell Chalmette is in line with the priorities we have to exit assets that are non-strategic and not aligned with the commercial policies of the company and the country,” said Jesus Luongo, vice president for refining, trade and supply, in a PDVSA statement. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta and Meredith Mazzilli)

