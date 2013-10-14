FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peabody idles Australian coal mine due to union dispute
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

Peabody idles Australian coal mine due to union dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PERTH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy said on Monday it had temporarily shut down operations at its Metropolitan coal mine in Queensland, Australia, pre-empting a planned strike by workers after a stand-off over a new employment contract.

The mine, which produced 1.9 million tonnes of coking coal in 2012 and employs about 330 workers, was shut on Sunday and will restart operations on Tuesday, Peabody said in an emailed statement.

Wages were a big sticking point in reaching a new employment agreement, according to the labour union involved.

“Mineworkers just want to see this dispute resolved and they’ve demonstrated this by making numerous concessions during negotiations ... Members have agreed to pay freezes in the next 12 months,” Bob Timbs, a spokesman for the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, said in a statement.

Peabody would not comment on any employee concessions, saying the company was still negotiating with workers and wanted an agreement “which reflects current market conditions, lifts productivity, reduces costs, enhances safety and provides greater job security for Metropolitan mine employees”.

Peabody and other global coal miners are trying to slash operating costs because of a drop in coal prices and a global oversupply of the commodity.

Spot coking coal prices dipped this week to around $147 per tonne from nearly $150 last week, according to UBS. They have fallen from a high for the year of around $170 per tonne in February but are above the low of around $130 in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.