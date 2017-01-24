Alternative bankruptcy plan could 'imperil' Peabody -court paper

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that alternative proposals threatened to send the company back into Chapter 11.

Peabody's plan to slash $5 billion of debt has the support of the vast majority of its creditors but is opposed by Indiana, Missouri, environmental groups and certain former employees, creditors and shareholders.

A small committee of objecting creditors has sent Peabody a series of alternative proposals to its own plan, which calls for the coal producer to emerge from bankruptcy in April with about $2 billion in debt.

In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis, Lazard's Tyler Cowan, who has been advising Peabody on its restructuring, said the alternative plans contained "major flaws" in terms of valuation, debt capacity and feasibility.

Given the "cyclical and volatile nature" of the coal industry, Cowan said Peabody's debt should not exceed $2 billion given a long list of risks including China's coal policy, U.S. natural gas prices, and financing for environmental cleanup and retirement obligations.

Failing to take into account the downside risks inherent in coal mining could impair Peabody's competitive position in the future, Cowan said.

In a worst-case scenario, he said Peabody risked another bankruptcy filing similar to Patriot Coal, which filed for Chapter 11 a second time in 2015 after emerging from its first bankruptcy filing in 2012 with too much debt.

"The burden of onerous debt service and heightened leverage would imperil the debtors' ability to maintain the flexibility needed to withstand such downside scenarios," Cowan said.

He called the risk of Peabody emerging from Chapter 11 with heightened leverage "immense" and said it would undermine its efforts to achieve an appropriate and "cycle-proof" post-bankruptcy capital structure.

With $2.4 billion of debt proposed by dissenting creditors, Cowan said Peabody's leverage would exceed healthy peers like Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from Chapter 11 in October with virtually no debt.

An initial proposal by the creditors valued Peabody at approximately $1.8 billion above the high end of Lazard's $4.2 billion to $4.9 billion valuation range for the company.

In a separate filing, Peabody said its own plan "is presently the only plan that provides a certain and timely exit" from Chapter 11.