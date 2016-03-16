Peabody flags bankruptcy risk after skipping interest payment

March 16 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal producer, raised substantial doubt about its ability to remain as a going concern and said it may need to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after it delayed an interest payment.

Peabody said it skipped a $71.1 million interest payment on its senior notes due on Tuesday, kicking off a 30-day grace period. (1.usa.gov/22jEJnJ)

The company flagged bankruptcy risk under the “risk factors” section of a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)