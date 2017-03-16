EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso at 4-month peak ahead of U.S. healthcare vote

SAO PAULO, March 24 The Mexican peso firmed on Friday to its strongest in four months ahead of a key vote on the U.S. healthcare overhaul plan seen as a test of President Donald Trump's self-described skills as a negotiator. The peso strengthened 0.5 percent, touching levels last seen before Trump was elected in November. Other Latin American currencies also edged up in thin trading volumes. Bets that Trump's campaign pledges to cut taxes could raise economic growth in th