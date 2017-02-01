Peabody readies US$1.5bn debt sale for bankruptcy exit

NEW YORK - Peabody Energy, the world's largest private-sector coal miner, began marketing a US$1.5bn debt sale this week as part of a reorganization plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

The company is looking to raise the funds through first-lien debt, split across a US$1bn five-year non-call two bond and a US$500m loan, according to an investor presentation seen by IFR.

The new debt sale will help Peabody repay roughly US$3bn in existing first-lien claims and complete a reorganization plan, that is expected to cut debt by over US$5bn.

Existing second-lien and unsecured creditors are expected to end up with a majority of the company once it emerges from bankruptcy, according to the presentation.

In the presentation, Peabody said it expects its first-lien leverage and total leverage to decline to 2.2 and 2.9 times respectively post-bankruptcy.

Company executives are scheduled to kick off a one-week roadshow for the bond sale on Thursday, with meetings taking place in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, New Jersey and Boston. Pricing for the bond is tentatively scheduled for February 9.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter on the financing, while JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Macquarie are participating with smaller roles.