Peabody's Wyoming mines still eligible for clean-up subsidy
July 8, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Peabody's Wyoming mines still eligible for clean-up subsidy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp said the Wyoming authorities had reaffirmed that all three of its coal mines in the state were eligible for “self-bonding” - a government program giving coal miners a discount on insuring their clean-up costs in case of bankruptcy.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), the leading U.S. coal industry regulator, is examining the self-bonding program and whether Peabody and its peers still qualify for the discount, Reuters reported last month. (reut.rs/1AQkZe6)

Without government backing, coal companies would have to pay market rates to insure the billions of dollars needed to restore old mines and ravaged landscapes back to health. (1.usa.gov/1NNTXFM) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

