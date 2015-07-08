FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peabody says Wyoming mines eligible for clean-up subsidy
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peabody says Wyoming mines eligible for clean-up subsidy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

July 8 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp said it received a notification from Wyoming officials that its coal mines in the state were eligible for “self-bonding” - a government program that gives miners a discount on insuring clean-up costs in case of bankruptcy.

Regulators have raised questions about whether Peabody and other coal miners meet the financial criteria to self bond, as a precipitous fall in coal prices has put their balance sheets under stress. (reut.rs/1AQkZe6)

Reuters reported last month that the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), the leading U.S. coal industry regulator, was examining the program.

Alpha Natural Resources Inc said in May Wyoming officials had informed the company it no longer qualified for the mine cleanup insurance, which allowed it to avoid insurance or provisions of about $400 million for cleanup of mines.

Without government backing, coal companies will have to pay market rates to insure the billions of dollars needed to restore old mines and ravaged landscapes back to health. (1.usa.gov/1NNTXFM) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.