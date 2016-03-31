Coal miner Peabody Energy to cut jobs in Powder River Basin

March 31 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal producer, said it would lay off about 235 employees at a mine in the Powder River basin, two weeks after the company flagged bankruptcy risk.

The reductions affect about 15 percent of the workforce at the North Antelope Rochelle mine in the basin which straddles Montana and Wyoming, the company said on Thursday.

After the reductions, Peabody’s Powder River basin operations will employ about 1,500 workers, of which about 1,150 will be at North Antelope, the coal miner said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)