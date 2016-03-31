FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal miner Peabody Energy to cut jobs in Powder River Basin
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Coal miner Peabody Energy to cut jobs in Powder River Basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal producer, said it would lay off about 235 employees at a mine in the Powder River basin, two weeks after the company flagged bankruptcy risk.

The reductions affect about 15 percent of the workforce at the North Antelope Rochelle mine in the basin which straddles Montana and Wyoming, the company said on Thursday.

After the reductions, Peabody’s Powder River basin operations will employ about 1,500 workers, of which about 1,150 will be at North Antelope, the coal miner said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.