Peabody loss widens on $900.8 mln impairment charge
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Peabody loss widens on $900.8 mln impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a much bigger second-quarter loss as it recorded $900.8 million in impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $1.04 billion, or $3.84 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $73.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 24 percent to $1.34 billion.

The company also said it would suspend its quarterly dividend. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
