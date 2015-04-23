FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peabody revenue falls on weak coal demand, prices
April 23, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Peabody revenue falls on weak coal demand, prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a 5.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower prices and weak Chinese demand.

The company’s revenue fell to $1.54 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.63 billion a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $176.6 million, or 65 cents per share, from $48.5 million, or 18 cents per share.

The company said the results included an impact of $103.8 million related to currency and fuel hedging. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
