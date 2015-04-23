UPDATE 2-Miner Peabody's weak forecast eclipses cost-cutting plan

* Expects Q2 adjusted loss of $0.49-$0.59/shr vs est $0.35/shr

* Expects lower costs in U.S., Australia; cuts capex

* Says execs volunteer to take salary reduction

* Shares fall as much as 9.9 pct, nearing 13-year low (Adds analyst comment, details on cost-cutting efforts; updates shares)

By Anet Josline Pinto and Sneha Banerjee

April 23 (Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp’s forecast of a bigger-than-expected loss for the current quarter overshadowed the company’s latest plan to cut costs, sending its shares to a near 13-year low.

The company, which also reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter loss, said on Thursday it plans to sell assets, reduce executive pay and close offices.

Peabody’s slew of cost-cutting measures are not new in an industry struggling to cope with a years-long slump in prices of steel making and power generating coal.

Peabody said it was reviewing its portfolio of Australian tenements and was continuing to explore a sale of its U.S. assets.

The company said it was evaluating more than 7.5 billion tons of coal reserves, including about 3 billion tons not in active mining operations and 500,000 acres of surface lands and other assets.

Peabody said it was also exploring options for its highest-cost operation, the Burton Mine in Australia, which had sales of 2.1 million tons in 2014.

The efforts are also aimed at paying back debt. The company had debt of nearly $6 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $298 million, as of Dec. 31.

The company said all of its board members and executives had volunteered to take a reduction in base salaries for the rest of the year.

Peabody has 12 board members, including Chief Executive Gregory Boyce and Glenn Kellow, who will take over as CEO on May.4. Boyce will stay on as executive chairman.

Brean Capital LLC analyst Lucas Pipes said he would have preferred to see “concrete targets” for Peabody’s cost-cutting efforts.

Peabody forecast a 3-5 percent fall in costs per ton in its U.S. operations, the company’s biggest, and an 11-14 percent fall in Australian costs.

The company lowered its capital expenditure forecast to $170 million-$190 million from $180 million-$200 million.

Peabody forecast an adjusted loss of 49-59 cents per share for the second quarter ending June, bigger than the average analyst estimate of a loss of 35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 5.5 percent to $1.54 billion in the January-March quarter, below analysts’ average estimate of $1.61 billion.

Peabody’s adjusted loss in the quarter was 39 cents per share, wider than the 32 cents analysts on average had expected.

The company’s shares were down 6 percent at $4.57 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low of $4.39. (Writing by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Maju Samuel)