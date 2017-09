July 23 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp, the world’s largest private-sector coal miner, reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as weak prices weighed on its revenue.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter fell to 33 cents a share, or $90.3 million, from 75 cents, or $204.7 million, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $1.73 billion from $1.98 billion.