FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peabody Energy shuts down mine in Indiana
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peabody Energy shuts down mine in Indiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it would close a mine in Indiana as the availability of cheap natural gas depresses demand for coal used in power generation.

Soft market conditions have made operations uneconomical, Peabody said.

The company expects to incur a non-cash after-tax charge of $75 million in the current quarter due to a writedown of assets, it said.

The Air Quality mine in Vincennes, Indiana, which has 230 employees, produced 1.2 million tons in 2011. Peabody’s total production was 228.9 million tons in 2011.

The miner said it was working with employees regarding placement opportunities at its other operations.

Weak prices have forced many coal companies, including Alpha Natural Resources Inc, Walter Energy Inc and Consol Energy Inc, to cut production.

Patriot Coal, which was spun off from Peabody in 2007, filed for bankruptcy protection in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.