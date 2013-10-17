FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peabody posts loss due to weak prices for steel-making coal
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Peabody posts loss due to weak prices for steel-making coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp reported a third-quarter net loss, compared with a year-ago profit, due to lower demand and prices for metallurgical coal used to make steel.

The company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $26.1 million, or 10 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with net income of $42.9 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 13 percent to $1.80 billion.

Peabody sells a mixture of higher-margin metallurgical coal, used to make steel, and thermal coal, used by utilities to generate electricity.

A drop in steel demand in the United States and Europe has hammered prices for metallurgical coal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.