Jan 30 (Reuters) - Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, mainly due to lower impairment charges and cost cuts.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $565.7 million, or $2.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.01 billion, or $3.78 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $1.74 billion.