Band Aid founder Bob Geldof's daughter Peaches dies aged 25
April 7, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Band Aid founder Bob Geldof's daughter Peaches dies aged 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Peaches Geldof, daughter of Band Aid founder Bob Geldof, has died at her home in Kent, southern England, aged 25, British media reported on Monday.

Peaches Geldof, who was married for the second time and had two young sons, had worked as a DJ, model and television personality.

Her mother, Paula Yates, died aged 41 from a heroin overdose in 2000.

Sky News quoted local police as saying the death was sudden and unexplained. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

